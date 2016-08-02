BRIEF-Zhengzhou Yutong Bus plans financing via medium-term notes issue
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.90 million) perpetual medium-term notes, up to $400 million offshore medium-term notes
Aug 2 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd :
* Says a Chinese consortium, including the co's unit Giant Investment (HK) Limited, plans to acquire Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc's online games unit NEW CIE for $4.4 billion in cash
* Says the Chinese consortium will invest in Alpha Frontier Limited as the first step towards the acquisition, in order to make it act as the purchaser role
May 19 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd * Says board elects Xiong Qiang as chairman