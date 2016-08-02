BRIEF-Zhengzhou Yutong Bus plans financing via medium-term notes issue
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.90 million) perpetual medium-term notes, up to $400 million offshore medium-term notes
Aug 2 Tibet Galaxy Science and Technology Development Co Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to invest 350 million yuan ($52.74 million) in investment fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aZexab
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6360 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.90 million) perpetual medium-term notes, up to $400 million offshore medium-term notes
May 19 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd * Says board elects Xiong Qiang as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qAm8pO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)