BRIEF-Zhengzhou Yutong Bus plans financing via medium-term notes issue
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.90 million) perpetual medium-term notes, up to $400 million offshore medium-term notes
Aug 2 Sagittarius Life Science :
* Says it lowers 2015 cash dividend to T$2.92 per share from T$3 per share
* Says it lowers 2015 stock dividend to T$0.49 per share from T$0.5 per share
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7Cbe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd * Says board elects Xiong Qiang as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qAm8pO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)