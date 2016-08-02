Aug 2 Top Viacom Inc executives
recently held discussions with National Amusements Inc to settle
litigation surrounding the media empire of Sumner Redstone, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
However, the talks fell through last week, ahead of a key
ruling by a Delaware judge on Friday, the WSJ reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2aLeUIa)
The Delaware judge ruled that Redstone's lawyers must defend
in a trial his move to oust five directors from Viacom's board
and suggested that he wants to get a better picture of the
93-year-old media mogul's mental capacity.
Under the terms that were discussed by Viacom executives,
Chief Executive Philippe Dauman would agree to depart the
company and Chief Operating Officer Tom Dooley would become
interim CEO, the Journal said.
Several board members of Viacom would also eventually
relinquish their posts, the Journal said.
National Amusements is Redstone's privately held movie
theater company through which he owns 80 percent of Viacom.
