BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Bank of Guiyang Co Ltd
* Says it sets IPO price at 8.49 yuan ($1.28) per share, aiming to raise 4.25 billion yuan
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project