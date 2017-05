** Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd gain as much as 7.2 pct, after June-qtr consol profit rises 6 pct on sequential basis

** Stock hits its highest level since April 20; posts its biggest intraday pct gain in 18 months

** Consol profit of 20.55 bln rupees ($307.76 mln) beat analysts' estimates of 18.89 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters StarMine data

"HCL Tech's strong performance has come in an environment when peer revenue/margins were below expectations," say analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher ($1 = 66.7725 Indian rupees)