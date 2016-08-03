BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of Indian logistics companies fall after investors stay cautious ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill discussion by the upper house of parliament on Wednesday
** Gati Ltd falls 1.5 pct, Transport Corp of India Ltd down 2.22 pct, VRL Logistics Ltd declines 1.4 pct and Allcargo Logistics Ltd falls 3.8 pct
** The expected passage would resolve crucial issues needed to transform India's $2 trln economy and 1.3 bln consumers into a single market for the first time
** Economists at HSBC forecast a boost of 0.8 percentage points to GDP growth from the GST within 3-5 years
