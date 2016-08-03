BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Hung Poo Real Estate Development :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.6 per share (T$865,302,495 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 18
* Last date before book closure Aug. 19 with book closure period from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24
* Record date Aug. 24
* Payment date Sep. 9
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project