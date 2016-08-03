BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd :
* Announces termination of selling of entire 6.7 percent stake in Wanda Media to Wanda Cinema Line
* Says the reason is that Wanda Cinema Line scrapped the acquisition proposal


* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project