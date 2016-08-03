BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Ichishin Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell a property (land and building) located in Tokyo owned by its unit, for 300 million yen, by the last day of October
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3414
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project