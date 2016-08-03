BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 China Calxon Group Co Ltd :
* Says Evergrande Group completed acquisition of 52.8 percent stake in the co on Aug. 1
Source text in Chinese:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project