BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway Co Ltd
Says it has invested 436.7 million yuan ($65.86 million) in Hengbang Property Insurance Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aACt3l
($1 = 6.6307 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project