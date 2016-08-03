BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Zhejiang DIAN Diagnostics Co Ltd
Says it and partners get regulatory approval to set up health insurance joint venture with registered capital at 500 million yuan ($75.43 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aQpWNM
($1 = 6.6289 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project