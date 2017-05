** South Korea's Lotte Chemical buys naphtha for first-half September delivery at a discount of about $10.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis

** This is the widest discount in nearly 19 months in South Korea as the market struggles with slower demand but high supplies

** Cracker maintenance by Formosa, JX Nippon and an unexpected shutdown of Asahi have hurt sellers

** The crackers have a total capacity of close to 1.5 miliion tonnes of ethylene a year.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)