BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
Says it gets China central bank's approval to issue up to 20 billion yuan ($3.02 billion) tier-2 capital bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aMCGU5
($1 = 6.6303 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project