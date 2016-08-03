Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aug 3 MediaTek Inc
* Says Q2 consolidated operating profit up 60.5 percent q/q at T$7.0 billion ($220.87 million)
* Says Q2 net profit at T$6.6 billion, EPS at T$4.16
* Says it expects Q3 consolidated revenue at about T$78.3-84.1 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2au1bRs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)