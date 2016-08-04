BRIEF-Erne Ventures Q1 net result turns to loss of 4.8 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 76,330 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8,029 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :
* Says it got a project of agency construction in Shanghai from a Shanghai-based real estate company
* Says it will receive 28.7 million yuan for development and management of the project
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/DwESmC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 76,330 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8,029 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened slightly on Tuesday as mild importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.