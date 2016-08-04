BRIEF-Knowit says wins four-year contract from Riksbank
* Says signed four-year contract with Swedish Riksbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Aug 4 Kakaku.com Inc :
* Says it to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan generally accepted accounting principles
* Says IFRS effective from the financial report for FY ending March 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Yy7YKW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says signed four-year contract with Swedish Riksbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Cfo says free cash flow step-up driven by growth in organic business as capex normalises