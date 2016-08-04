BRIEF-ISR Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.3 million
May 16 ISR IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Aug 4 Beijing TongRenTang Co., Ltd.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 9
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 9 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yWjykz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 ISR IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION HOLDING AB (PUBL)
* JAN-MARCH PRETAX LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 307,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)