BRIEF-Knowit says wins four-year contract from Riksbank
* Says signed four-year contract with Swedish Riksbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Aug 4 Chang Wah Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 18
* Last date before book closure Aug. 19 with book closure period from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24
* Record date Aug. 24
* Payment date Sep. 23
* Cfo says free cash flow step-up driven by growth in organic business as capex normalises