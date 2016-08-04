BRIEF-Knowit says wins four-year contract from Riksbank
Says signed four-year contract with Swedish Riksbank
Aug 4 Chang Wah Technology :
* Says it will issue 2.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$80 per share to T$150 per share
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 85 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8jPp

* Cfo says free cash flow step-up driven by growth in organic business as capex normalises