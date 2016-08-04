BRIEF-Knowit says wins four-year contract from Riksbank
* Says signed four-year contract with Swedish Riksbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Aug 4 Linewell Software Co Ltd:
* Says it wins bid to undertake information sharing platform construction work and software development procurement project, to Jiangxi province information center
* Bid price of 10.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/spPpxl
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cfo says free cash flow step-up driven by growth in organic business as capex normalises