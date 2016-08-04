Aug 4 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 10

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 11 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 11

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pl8Jya

