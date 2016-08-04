BRIEF-Erne Ventures Q1 net result turns to loss of 4.8 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 76,330 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8,029 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 10
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 11 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pl8Jya
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 76,330 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8,029 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened slightly on Tuesday as mild importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.