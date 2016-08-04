BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Aug 4 Syngen Biotech :
* Says it will issue 2.4 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$58 per share
* Says 340,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 2,101,000 shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says the proceeds will be used to buy plant and equipment
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8k7G
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.