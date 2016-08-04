Aug 4 Syngen Biotech :

* Says it will issue 2.4 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$58 per share

* Says 340,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 2,101,000 shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says the proceeds will be used to buy plant and equipment

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8k7G

