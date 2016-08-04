BRIEF-Erne Ventures Q1 net result turns to loss of 4.8 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 76,330 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8,029 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says the co and its unit plan to take out up to 1.05 billion yuan from the co's controlling shareholder
* Says the term of the loan will be no more than 12 months and interest rate at no more than 5.5 percent
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened slightly on Tuesday as mild importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.