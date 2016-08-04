BRIEF-ISR Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.3 million
May 16 ISR IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Aug 4 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co Ltd :
* Says a Guangzhou-based investment firm filed lawsuit to against the co regarding a change in an independent director position of the co
* Says the investment firm demands the co to withdraw the decision that passed by shareholders' meeting
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1ckKvn
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 ISR IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION HOLDING AB (PUBL)
* JAN-MARCH PRETAX LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 307,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)