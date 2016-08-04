BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Vtron Technologies Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned unit, a Beijing-based educational consulting company, plans to set up a JV with a Zhejiang-based asset management company
* Says the JV will be engaged in investment management business, with a registered capital of 10 million yuan
* Says the unit will invest 4 million yuan in JV to acquire 40 percent stake in it
* Says two parties plan to set up childhood education industry investment fund with a scale of up to 5 billion yuan via the JV, to invest in kindergartens
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent