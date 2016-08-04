BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche super short-term debentures worth 500 million yuan with coupon rate of 3.5 percent
* Says the super short-term debentures will maturity on April 29, 2017
* Says China Citic Bank served as main underwriter
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0jqUfR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)