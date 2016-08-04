Aug 4 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 2016 first tranche super short-term debentures worth 500 million yuan with coupon rate of 3.5 percent

* Says the super short-term debentures will maturity on April 29, 2017

* Says China Citic Bank served as main underwriter

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0jqUfR

