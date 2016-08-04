BRIEF-ISR Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.3 million
May 16 ISR IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Aug 4 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a medical instrument jv in Shenzhen, with a Shenzhen-based industrial co
* Says the jv with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it
* JAN-MARCH PRETAX LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 307,000 YEAR AGO