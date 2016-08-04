BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on Aug. 9 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 10 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lnA6ZX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)