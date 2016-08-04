BRIEF-ISR Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.3 million
May 16 ISR IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Aug 4 Tsumura & Co :
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing a 2.6 percent stake
* Says share repurchase up to 5 billion yen in total
* Says repurchase period from Aug. 5 to Oct. 31
* JAN-MARCH PRETAX LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 307,000 YEAR AGO