BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 NTT Docomo Inc :
* Says it bought back 3.5 million shares for 9.86 billion yen in July
* Says previous plan disclosed on Jan. 29
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hsOQsR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)