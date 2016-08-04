BRIEF-ISR Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.3 million
May 16 ISR IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Aug 4 Anhui Fengyuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on Aug. 10 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 11 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XnSoid
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 ISR IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION HOLDING AB (PUBL)
* JAN-MARCH PRETAX LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 307,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)