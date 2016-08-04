BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 LIS Co., Ltd. :
* Says it signs a contract with WUHAN TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS, to supply flexible cutting equipment in China
* Says contract price of 3.75 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5IuKkcaP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)