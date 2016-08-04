Aug 4 Simei Media Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 30.8 million shares and pay a cash of 655.9 million yuan in exchange for 100 percent stake in Hangzhou-based tech firm, 100 percent stake in Shanghai-based film and TV cultural firm and 20 percent stake in Shanghai-based cultural media firm

* Says transaction amount is about 1.55 billion yuan

* Says it plans private placement to raise up to 891.1 million yuan to fund acquisition and project

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Bq196x

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)