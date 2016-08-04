Aug 4 Glory :

* Says it will distribute 27,800 shares of its treasury common stock at 2,929 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

* Says it will raise 81,426,200 yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is Aug. 30

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/8mnP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)