BRIEF-Ratos says to redeem all C-shares
* Says decides on compulsory redemption of all class C preference shares
Aug 4 Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it to merge its Tokyo-based subsidiary that engaged in parking business on Sep. 16
* Says the subsidiary to be dissolved after merger
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GhX83O
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.