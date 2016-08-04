BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Aug 4 Astellas Pharma Inc :
* Says its unit to sell Astellas Pharma Technologies, Inc. to Avara Norman Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (Avara) on Aug. 4 (U.S time)
* Says transaction price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OMQkEb
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.