BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Jeju Semiconductor Corp. :
* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 12 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date of Aug. 10, 2020, yield to maturity of 3.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,910 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 10, 2017 to July 10, 2020
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xvHPxymP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent