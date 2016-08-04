BRIEF-Mauritius Cosmetics reports q1 pre-tax profit 790,814 rupees
* Q1 revenue 10.9 million rupees versus 13.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 4 MCJ :
* Says its six subsidiaries filed a lawsuit against 12 companies for cmpensation for damages to High Court of Justice of England and Wales Chancery division
* Says the court dismissed the plaintiffs' request
