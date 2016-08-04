Aug 4 Nippon Flour Mills Co Ltd :

* Says it to wholly own Tofuku Flour Mills Co Ltd via share exchange

* Says share of Tofuku Flour Mills to be exchanged with 0.1 share (after reverse stock split) of Nippon Flour Mills, or 0.2 share (before reverse stock split) of Nippon Flour Mills

* Says transaction date planned on Nov. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EKnPff

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)