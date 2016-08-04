BRIEF-Mauritius Cosmetics reports q1 pre-tax profit 790,814 rupees
* Q1 revenue 10.9 million rupees versus 13.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 4 Nippon Flour Mills Co Ltd :
* Says it to wholly own Tofuku Flour Mills Co Ltd via share exchange
* Says share of Tofuku Flour Mills to be exchanged with 0.1 share (after reverse stock split) of Nippon Flour Mills, or 0.2 share (before reverse stock split) of Nippon Flour Mills
* Says transaction date planned on Nov. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EKnPff
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 revenue 10.9 million rupees versus 13.4 million rupees year ago
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.