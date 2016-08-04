(Refiles to send to correct stock symbol)
** RPS -8% & top loser on FTSE All Share Support Services
index after infrastructure and resources consultant
posts lower H1 profit, brings up some Brexit concerns
** Over 5X 30-day avg vol through in 1.5 hrs on stock, which
is down 22% YTD
** Co says "some softness... apparent" towards end-H1 in
European built and natural environment consultancy business,
which it adds is possibly linked to Brexit
** PBTA fall to 20.2 mln stg from 28.8 mln stg, due to
restructuring costs & continued strain in oil and gas industry
hitting demand
** Liberum reduces FY16 and FY17 FD EPS forecast by 5% & 10%
post Brexit