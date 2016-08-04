BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 SORIBADA INC. :
* Says Park Seong Mi resigns from co-chief executive officer (co-CEO) in the company, effective Aug. 4
* The company's the other co-CEO, Son Ji Hyeon, will begin to serve as CEO
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent