BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :
* Says the co jointly invested in a Tianjin-nased media firm with controlling shareholder
* Says the co holds 19 percent stake in the target co after investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ehZWj7
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)