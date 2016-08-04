BRIEF-Isofol Medical Q1 pre-tax loss SEK 13.2 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 13.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 NATURE CELL CO.,LTD. :
* Says it will buy a patent from an individual, for 3 billion won
* Says the patent is for method for preparing stem cells having suitable size for intravascular administration
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GTYfQWev

* Says nclt approved scheme of arrangement between co and sms lifesciences india limited