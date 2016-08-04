BRIEF-Isofol Medical Q1 pre-tax loss SEK 13.2 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 13.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 4 Chi Sheng Chemical :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share (T$34,189,790 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 23
* Last date before book closure Aug. 24 with book closure period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29
* Record date Aug. 29
* Payment date Sep. 19
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8nRx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says nclt approved scheme of arrangement between co and sms lifesciences india limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rlbDEN) Further company coverage: