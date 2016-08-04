BRIEF-Aval Data to sell stake in unit AVAL NAGASAKI to Tokyo Electron Device for 1.06 bln yen
* Says it will sell 133,000 shares of unit AVAL NAGASAKI CORPORATION. to Tokyo Electron Device LTD. for 1.06 billion yen
Aug 4 Compucase Enterprise :
* Says it will issue 10 million new shares through private placement
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds and repay loans
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8xj9
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 723,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO