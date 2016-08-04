BRIEF-Aval Data to sell stake in unit AVAL NAGASAKI to Tokyo Electron Device for 1.06 bln yen
* Says it will sell 133,000 shares of unit AVAL NAGASAKI CORPORATION. to Tokyo Electron Device LTD. for 1.06 billion yen
Aug 4 Greatek Electronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.4 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25
* Last date before book closure Aug. 27 with book closure period from Aug. 28 to Sep. 1
* Record date Sep. 1
* Payment date Sep. 29
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8xnP
