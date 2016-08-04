BRIEF-Tokyo Electron Device to buy 56.6 pct stake in Aval Nagasaki
* Says it plans to buy 56.6 percent stake of shares in a Nagasaki-based electronic equipment maker Aval Nagasaki Corp for 1.06 billion yen, on July 1
Aug 4 Zen Voce :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$51,253,000 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 31
* Last date before book closure Sep. 1 with book closure period from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6
* Record date Sep. 6
* Payment date Sep. 28
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8xq8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to buy 56.6 percent stake of shares in a Nagasaki-based electronic equipment maker Aval Nagasaki Corp for 1.06 billion yen, on July 1
* CATENA MEDIA EXPLORES POSSIBILITY TO MAKE A TAP ISSUE OF EUR 50 MILLION TO SECURE NEAR TERM ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)