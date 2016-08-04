BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds
* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017
Aug 4 Taiwan Sukura :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.3 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 19
* Last date before book closure Aug. 22 with book closure period from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27
* Record date Aug. 27
* Payment date Sep. 14
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8x32
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO